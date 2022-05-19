Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota weather: Strong storms possible Thursday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

Minnesota weather: Strong to severe storms possible Thursday

Scattered storms are expected in central and southeastern Minnesota Thursday afternoon, with southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin having the best chance of seeing strong storms. The main threats with strong storms that do develop are large hail and gusty winds.

(FOX 9) - Thursday brings another risk for severe weather to Minnesota, with the southeastern part of the state the most likely to see strong storms. 

Scattered storms could develop in central and southern Minnesota Thursday afternoon and evening, with the main threats for severe weather being large hail and damaging winds. However, an isolated tornado could also be possible. 

While the Twin Cities could see some storms, the bull's eye zone for possible severe weather is in southeastern Minnesota, from Albert Lea, Red Wing, Rochester, and points south and eastward, around 4-6 p.m. 

The Twin Cities has a "slight" risk of seeing severe storms, while southeastern Minnesota has an "enhanced" risk. Northwest of the Twin Cities metro has a marginal risk of severe storms. 

The high temperature on Thursday will be around 76 degrees in the Twin Cities, with steamier temps in the 80s in southern Minnesota, where there’s a higher risk for severe storms. Northern Minnesota is cooler, with temps in the 50s and 60s. 

The bulk of the severe weather will be done a little after sunset, but showers could linger overnight.

High temps in the 60s are expected Friday, followed by temps in the 50s over the weekend.