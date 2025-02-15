Minnesota weather: Snow totals following Valentine's Day snow
(FOX 9) - Valentine's Day snowfall left a mess behind Friday evening.
Snow totals
FOX 9 weather forecast snow totals. (FOX 9)
By the numbers:
The following snow totals were shared by the National Weather Service Saturday morning:
- Duluth, 4.7 inches
- Moose Lake, 4.9 inches
- Sandstone, 5 inches
- Pine City, 3 inches
- Hugo, 2.6 inches
- St. Paul, 3 inches
- Falcon Heights, 2.7 inches
- MSP Airport, 1.8 inches
- West St. Paul, 2.5 inches
- Eagan, 1.9 inches
- Burnsville, 1.9 inches
- Apple Valley, 3 inches
- Northfield, 2.7 inches
- Rochester, 3 inches
No precipitation is expected in the upcoming week.
The Source: FOX 9 weather forecast.