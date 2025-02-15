Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Cold Watch
from MON 12:00 AM CST until MON 10:00 AM CST, South Itasca County, South Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Crow Wing County, North Itasca County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, South Aitkin County, Morrison County, Stevens County, Swift County, Stearns County, Lac Qui Parle County, Mille Lacs County, Todd County, Pope County, Kandiyohi County, Yellow Medicine County, Benton County, Douglas County
Extreme Cold Watch
from SUN 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Norman County, North Clearwater County, West Otter Tail County, Wadena County, Clay County, Hubbard County, East Becker County, North Beltrami County, West Marshall County, Roseau County, West Polk County, West Becker County, Mahnomen County, Grant County, Wilkin County, Pennington County, East Polk County, Red Lake County, Lake Of The Woods County, Kittson County, East Otter Tail County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, East Marshall County
Extreme Cold Watch
from SUN 9:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County

Minnesota weather: Snow totals following Valentine's Day snow

Published  February 15, 2025 12:49pm CST
Valentine’s Day 2025 snowy weather recap

A Valentine’s Day that featured fresh snow throughout parts of Minnesota is nearing its end. FOX 9’s Leon Purvis spoke with two couples who took a road trip to reach Minneapolis for a concert, despite the snowy conditions.

The Brief

    • Most of the Twin Cities area saw between 2 and 3 inches of snow accumulated after Valentine's Day. 
    • Higher accumulations were reported further north, where almost 5 inches of snow fell in the Duluth area. 
    • Saturday is expected to stay quiet and steady, with bitter cold on the way.

(FOX 9) - Valentine's Day snowfall left a mess behind Friday evening. 

Snow totals

FOX 9 weather forecast snow totals.  (FOX 9)

By the numbers:

The following snow totals were shared by the National Weather Service Saturday morning:

  • Duluth, 4.7 inches 
  • Moose Lake, 4.9 inches
  • Sandstone, 5 inches
  • Pine City, 3 inches
  • Hugo, 2.6 inches
  • St. Paul, 3 inches 
  • Falcon Heights, 2.7 inches
  • MSP Airport, 1.8 inches
  • West St. Paul, 2.5 inches
  • Eagan, 1.9 inches
  • Burnsville, 1.9 inches
  • Apple Valley, 3 inches
  • Northfield, 2.7 inches
  • Rochester, 3 inches

No precipitation is expected in the upcoming week. 

