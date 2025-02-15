Minnesota weather: Quiet Saturday before another surge of frigid air returns

The Brief Fairly steady temperatures are ahead on Saturday. A few flurries are expected tonight before another blast of bitter and cold air returns. The cold is looking to last Sunday though most of the work week.



A blast of bitter cold is on the way again to start off the week.

Our Saturday will be stable with steady temperatures.

A few flurries pass by tonight before the cold sets in on Sunday and lasts most of the work week.

This weekend

Big picture view:

The forecast is looking quiet and stable today.

Temperatures will stay fairly steady around the Twin Cities with much colder air up north and to the northwest.

A few places will see a dusting of snow tonight before more of the frigid weather returns.

Feels like temperatures will stay around -10 degrees to -15 degrees for the Twin Cities area on Sunday.

Latest snow totals:

Minnesota crash totals

By the numbers:

The Minnesota State Patrol said that from midnight to 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 15, there were a total of 68 property damage crashes, 46 vehicles off the road, five spinouts and eight jackknifed semi-trucks.

Monday and onward

What's next:

The coldest part of this forecast will be Monday and Tuesday with parts of Minnesota staying subzero for the actual temperatures on Monday and potentially Tuesday as well.

The forecast is showing single-digit high temperatures through Wednesday before we climb out of the coldest part of the forecast.

Extended forecast outlooks still point to a nice warm-up to near or above average temperatures starting next weekend.

