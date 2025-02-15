Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Cold Watch
from MON 12:00 AM CST until MON 10:00 AM CST, South Itasca County, South Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Crow Wing County, North Itasca County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, South Aitkin County, Morrison County, Stevens County, Swift County, Stearns County, Lac Qui Parle County, Mille Lacs County, Todd County, Pope County, Kandiyohi County, Yellow Medicine County, Benton County, Douglas County
3
Extreme Cold Watch
from SUN 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Norman County, North Clearwater County, West Otter Tail County, Wadena County, Clay County, Hubbard County, East Becker County, North Beltrami County, West Marshall County, Roseau County, West Polk County, West Becker County, Mahnomen County, Grant County, Wilkin County, Pennington County, East Polk County, Red Lake County, Lake Of The Woods County, Kittson County, East Otter Tail County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, East Marshall County
Extreme Cold Watch
from SUN 9:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County

Minnesota weather: Quiet Saturday before another surge of frigid air returns

By
Published  February 15, 2025 9:27am CST
Weather
FOX 9

MN weather: Steady and stable Saturday, cold ahead

Saturday's temperatures will stay steady in the Twin Cities area with much colder air in the north and northeast. FOX 9 meteorologist Jared Piepenburg has the full forecast.

The Brief

    • Fairly steady temperatures are ahead on Saturday.
    • A few flurries are expected tonight before another blast of bitter and cold air returns.
    • The cold is looking to last Sunday though most of the work week.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A blast of bitter cold is on the way again to start off the week. 

Our Saturday will be stable with steady temperatures

A few flurries pass by tonight before the cold sets in on Sunday and lasts most of the work week. 

This weekend

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

Big picture view:

The forecast is looking quiet and stable today.

Temperatures will stay fairly steady around the Twin Cities with much colder air up north and to the northwest. 

A few places will see a dusting of snow tonight before more of the frigid weather returns. 

Feels like temperatures will stay around -10 degrees to -15 degrees for the Twin Cities area on Sunday.

FOX 9 weather forecast.  (FOX 9)

Latest snow totals:

FOX 9 weather forecast snow totals.  (FOX 9)

Minnesota crash totals

By the numbers:

The Minnesota State Patrol said that from midnight to 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 15, there were a total of 68 property damage crashes, 46 vehicles off the road, five spinouts and eight jackknifed semi-trucks. 

Monday and onward 

FOX 9 weather forecast.  (FOX 9)

What's next:

The coldest part of this forecast will be Monday and Tuesday with parts of Minnesota staying subzero for the actual temperatures on Monday and potentially Tuesday as well. 

The forecast is showing single-digit high temperatures through Wednesday before we climb out of the coldest part of the forecast. 

Extended forecast outlooks still point to a nice warm-up to near or above average temperatures starting next weekend. 

(FOX 9)

The Source: FOX 9 weather forecast. 

WeatherWeather Forecast