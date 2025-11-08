Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Snow in the southwest, flurries and sprinkles possible elsewhere

Published  November 8, 2025 8:03am CST
Weather
MN weather: A few flurries and sprinkles Saturday, cold through Monday

A cold weekend is leading to snowfall in the southwest corner of Minnesota. FOX 9 meteorologist Jared Piepenburg has the full report.

The Brief

    • Saturday is starting with snow in southwestern Minnesota along with flurries and sprinkles possible elsewhere.
    • It'll be a bitter and breezy Sunday with more sunshine.
    • Warmer temperatures are expected to return on Tuesday and last through the rest of the work week.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's a cold weekend with snow in the southwestern corner of Minnesota on Saturday morning as a clipper system slides through the Midwest. 

Saturday forecast

FOX 9 weather forecast.  (FOX 9)

Local perspective:

A clipper system is sliding through the Midwest Saturday. 

Snow accumulates in the extreme southwestern corner of Minnesota with flurries and a few sprinkles south of I-94 through the morning. 

Things will stay chilly this afternoon with highs in the 30s.

A photo taken on Saturday morning from a MnDOT traffic camera shows the snow on U.S. Highway 75 in Trosky, Minnesota. 

MnDOT traffic camera shows snow on U.S. Highway 75 in Trosky, Minnesota.  (Supplied)

Extended forecast

What's next:

A breeze will pick up on Saturday night and last through Sunday. 

This will likely lead to a rather bitter close to the weekend with wind chills in the single digits Sunday morning and afternoon wind chills in the 20s. 

A few light snow showers will pass by northeastern Minnesota throughout the day Sunday. 

Monday still looks cold with a nice warm-up returning on Tuesday and lasting through the extended forecast.

