Minnesota weather: Snow in the southwest, flurries and sprinkles possible elsewhere

The Brief Saturday is starting with snow in southwestern Minnesota along with flurries and sprinkles possible elsewhere. It'll be a bitter and breezy Sunday with more sunshine. Warmer temperatures are expected to return on Tuesday and last through the rest of the work week.



It's a cold weekend with snow in the southwestern corner of Minnesota on Saturday morning as a clipper system slides through the Midwest.

Saturday forecast

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

Local perspective:

A clipper system is sliding through the Midwest Saturday.

Snow accumulates in the extreme southwestern corner of Minnesota with flurries and a few sprinkles south of I-94 through the morning.

Things will stay chilly this afternoon with highs in the 30s.

A photo taken on Saturday morning from a MnDOT traffic camera shows the snow on U.S. Highway 75 in Trosky, Minnesota.

MnDOT traffic camera shows snow on U.S. Highway 75 in Trosky, Minnesota. (Supplied)

Extended forecast

What's next:

A breeze will pick up on Saturday night and last through Sunday.

This will likely lead to a rather bitter close to the weekend with wind chills in the single digits Sunday morning and afternoon wind chills in the 20s.

A few light snow showers will pass by northeastern Minnesota throughout the day Sunday.

Monday still looks cold with a nice warm-up returning on Tuesday and lasting through the extended forecast.