Minnesota weather: Snow in the southwest, flurries and sprinkles possible elsewhere
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's a cold weekend with snow in the southwestern corner of Minnesota on Saturday morning as a clipper system slides through the Midwest.
Saturday forecast
FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)
Local perspective:
A clipper system is sliding through the Midwest Saturday.
Snow accumulates in the extreme southwestern corner of Minnesota with flurries and a few sprinkles south of I-94 through the morning.
Things will stay chilly this afternoon with highs in the 30s.
A photo taken on Saturday morning from a MnDOT traffic camera shows the snow on U.S. Highway 75 in Trosky, Minnesota.
MnDOT traffic camera shows snow on U.S. Highway 75 in Trosky, Minnesota. (Supplied)
Extended forecast
What's next:
A breeze will pick up on Saturday night and last through Sunday.
This will likely lead to a rather bitter close to the weekend with wind chills in the single digits Sunday morning and afternoon wind chills in the 20s.
A few light snow showers will pass by northeastern Minnesota throughout the day Sunday.
Monday still looks cold with a nice warm-up returning on Tuesday and lasting through the extended forecast.
The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast.