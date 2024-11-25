Minnesota weather: Snow in northern MN, western WI Monday

article

The Brief A winter weather advisory is in effect for areas of northeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin until noon on Monday. Areas in northern Minnesota could get 2-4 inches of snow. The snowfall is creating slick conditions on roadways in northern Minnesota.



Accumulating snowfall is expected across areas of northern Minnesota and western Wisconsin through part of the day on Monday.

Snowy start to the week

Overnight, snow moved into areas of northern Minnesota, and is pushing east where 2-4 inches of accumulation is possible in northeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for areas of Carlton and St. Louis counties in northeastern Minnesota, and Douglas County in western Wisconsin until noon on Monday. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band and the Bois Forte Band, Nett Lake and, Lake Vermilion areas.

Areas in central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro, could see a few flakes, but it won’t accumulate. Once the flurries clear, it will be a blustery and chilly day on Monday.

Slippery roads and current conditions

The snowfall is creating some slippery conditions in areas of Minnesota. State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow said troopers have been responding to several reports of spinouts and drivers going off the road.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation's website, as of 9:50 a.m. roads in northeastern Minnesota are covered in snow, while roads in northwestern Minnesota are partially covered in snow and slippery.

MnDOT’s 511 website shows several reported crashes and vehicle spinouts in central and northern Minnesota. You can check the latest road conditions and reported road incidents on the department’s 511 website here.