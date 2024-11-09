Minnesota weather: A few showers this weekend

The Brief Saturday is expected to stay cloudy with showers moving in throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to get close to 50 degrees on Saturday and hover in the lower 50s on Sunday. Most of the work week is expected to stay dry with a small chance of showers on Wednesday.



Saturday is expected to stay cloudy with showers and sprinklers moving in throughout the day.

Scattered sprinkles

Any precipitation will likely be more of a nuisance in the form of light rain and won’t add up to much.

A few showers are expected to linger Saturday night and into early tomorrow morning.

Looking ahead

Temperatures top off close to 50 degrees on Saturday and hover in the lower 50s on Sunday.

Most of the work week is expected to dry with a small chance of showers on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

