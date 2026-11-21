The Brief Saturday is off to a mild start with scattered rain showers across southern Minnesota as well as the Twin Cities and western Wisconsin. Temperatures are expected to fall throughout the day and reach 50 degrees by the late afternoon. Sunday's temperatures will be colder statewide, with light snow possible in northern and northeastern Minnesota.



A mild, damp start to Saturday will give way to falling temperatures later in the day, with a chillier Sunday across Minnesota.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

Saturday began unusually mild across southern Minnesota.

Scattered rain showers are popping up in the Twin Cities and in western to northwestern Wisconsin.

Another round of showers is expected later in the afternoon and into the evening.

The temperature timeline puts the Twin Cities near 58 degrees by 9 a.m. and in the mid-50s during the midday hours before sliding closer to 50 degrees by 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Parts of southern Minnesota started in the 60s early Saturday, while northwestern Minnesota was about 10 degrees cooler, but still above average.

Most of southern Minnesota is expected to stay mild for much of Saturday, while areas farther north and northwest get closer to average. The forecast also said winds start from the southwest, then turn northwest after the front passes.

Rain is expected to move out overnight on Saturday.

Future forecast

What's next:

The Twin Cities are expected to drop into the mid-30s overnight, while parts of western Wisconsin could stay in the upper 30s to low 40s from Eau Claire to La Crosse. Sunday's high in the Twin Cities should reach about 42, but it could feel closer to 33 or 34 with a northwest breeze.

Sunday will be much chillier statewide, with more clouds in the north and a little more sun in the south.

Northern and northeastern Minnesota could see snow showers or bursts of snowflakes on Sunday, even into the afternoon.

Little to no accumulation is expected, and the Metro is not expected to see snow.

The work week starts crisp with temperatures around 34 degrees, then 35 to 38 degrees by midweek, which is close to average for late November.

Thanksgiving looks near 40 degrees with easy travel weather across Minnesota, Wisconsin and toward the Dakotas, with little to no precipitation expected.