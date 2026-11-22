Minnesota weather: Saturday rain totals following scattered showers
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(FOX 9) - Rain showers moved through parts of Minnesota on Saturday, with the heaviest rain falling in the southeast part of the state.
Saturday rainfall totals
By the numbers:
- Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport: 0.13 inches
- Duluth: 0.06 inches
- Hinckley: 0.09 inches
- Cambridge: 0.1 inches
- Hayward: 0.26 inches
- New Richmond: 0.23 inches
- Eau Claire: 1.26 inches
- Faribault: 0.35 inches
- Mankato: 036 inches
- Owatonna: 0.67 inches
The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast.