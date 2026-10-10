Minnesota weather: Record heat Saturday with more tonight and Sunday

article

The Brief Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) tied its record high at 90 degrees Saturday, matching a mark set in 1928. Sunday morning's forecast low is 69 degrees, above the October 11 warm-low record of 63. Sunday afternoon's forecast high is 87 degrees, topping MSP airport's October 11 record of 85.



Highs across the state warmed into the 80s and even some reaching the 90 degree mark.

Record October heat

What we know:

The record was tied at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) Saturday as temperatures peaked at 90 degrees.

The old record of 90 degrees had been standing for nearly 100 years, as it was set in 1928.

Two more records in terms of warmth are going to be up for grabs to close out this weekend. The warmest overnight low temperature for Oct. 11 currently sits at 63 degrees. That warm night occurred in 1997.

Minnesota's current average high temperature is 61 degrees. Our forecast calls for an overnight low of 69 degrees for Sunday morning.

What's next:

The other record at MSP Airport is sitting at 85 degrees for Sunday's high. This record was reported in 2015. The forecast is for 87 degrees for Sunday afternoon.