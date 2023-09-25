Minnesota weather: Rainy start to work week

It's a rainy start to the work week.

Monday will feature scattered showers with pockets of heavy rain and a high of around 67 degrees. Overnight, it'll be damp and foggy with scattered showers and a stray rumble. The low will dip down to around 59 degrees.

Lingering drips are in the forecast for Tuesday, with a high of around 68 degrees.

Things will gradually clear on Wednesday, with a high of 69 degrees. Then things start to warm up for the second half of the week, with highs in the 80s and sunshine in the forecast for the weekend.

Here's your seven-day forecast: