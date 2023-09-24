Heavy rains wash out roads near Duluth

article

A rainy Saturday brought some large rain totals for parts of Minnesota, while also washing out some roads in the northern parts of the state.

Chaska led the way with rain totals from Saturday, recording more than four inches over 24 hours. Other Carver County cities saw more than three inches including Chanhassen (3.62 inches) and Waconia (3.45 inches). Around the metro, multiple cities reported an inch or more of rain.

Up north, authorities said the rain led to some washed-out roads and flooded streets. Video from FOX 21 in Duluth shows Miller Creek near the city's mall overflowing, flooding out streets and parking lots in the area.

Reported totals put Duluth over 4 inches of rain on Saturday into Sunday while one report from Two Harbors reached 6.43 inches.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the rain flooded out multiple roads and washed out at least two roads in rural areas, including:

Cant Road south of Lismore Road

Pioneer Junction Road between Smith River Road and Pioneer Road

App Road between West Knife River Road and Two Harbors Road

Strand Road between Jean Duluth Road and Washburn Road.

The sheriff's office reminds residents not to drive through standing water: "St. Louis County Public Works crews have been monitoring road conditions throughout the weekend and making repairs as able. Motorists are reminded to not drive through standing water as it may hide hazards between the surface. Anyone encountering unsafe road conditions should call 911 to report them."