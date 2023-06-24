Minnesota weather: Rain, rumbles expected for first official weekend of summer

While the weekend marks an end to our stretch in the 90s, it comes with widespread showers and thunderstorms for Saturday, which will linger into Sunday.

A line of storms raced into southwestern Minnesota early Saturday morning. That line will continue to weaken throughout the morning, and with that, the stage will be set for storm redevelopment later this afternoon. In its wake, warm and humid air will flow in from the south aiding in the redevelopment of storms this afternoon.

There is a level 2 - slight risk for severe weather for parts of central and south-central Minnesota, with a level 1 - marginal risk for severe weather for much of the rest of the state. Some of the scattered storms have the potential to turn strong to severe this afternoon. The greatest threats Saturday are strong, damaging winds and large hail, with the secondary threat of isolated tornado development.

If you have plans to be outside this afternoon, have that FOX 9 Weather App handy to receive all your weather alerts throughout the day Saturday.

Storms will linger into the overnight hours, with showers lingering into Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday will cool into the low 70s.

Looking at the week ahead, we will dry out and come to the end of June on a seasonable note, with temperatures in the 80s.