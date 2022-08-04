Minnesota weather: Perfect Thursday, storms possible this weekend

A perfect day ahead this Thursday, with a light breeze and low humidity, ahead of an unsettled weekend.

Lots of sunshine is expected, with a high of 86 degrees in the Twin Cities by Thursday afternoon. The low Thursday night will dip down to 68 degrees in the Twin Cities.

This is ahead of a warm front that will spell a much warmer day on Friday, followed by a cold front that will swing in this weekend, bringing some thunderstorm opportunities.

The high on Friday in the Twin Cities will climb to around 93 degrees, with higher humidity levels — but nothing like we experienced earlier in the week.

Then this weekend, the high on Saturday will be around 87 degrees with scattered rumbles and patchy sun, along with humidity. Sunday will be cooler, with a high of 79 degrees, and will start off with some leftover drips that will turn into some late-day sun.