Minnesota weather: Partial sunshine Sunday morning before overcast moves in

The Brief Sunday morning is starting with some sunshine, but clouds will increase throughout the day, especially in the southern half of Minnesota. Highs will reach around 67 degrees Sunday afternoon with a light northeast breeze and gusts up to nearly 20 mph by midday. A mostly cloudy Monday is expected, with showers possible mainly in the southern third of the state and south of the Twin Cities metro.



Sunday morning is starting with some breaks of sunshine before cloud cover moves back in.

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

Early risers are seeing some sunshine mixed with clouds as clearer skies are expected to hold on a bit longer up north.

Meanwhile, more cloud cover is streaming in from the Dakotas and will gradually spread across the state, particularly the southern half, as the day goes on.

A light northeast breeze will help dry things out slightly, with gusts reaching close to 20 mph by midday into the afternoon.

Overall, expect a mostly cloudy Sunday with a high near 67 degrees — a touch warmer than Saturday's high of 62 in the Twin Cities, though still below average for this time of year.

Tonight will likely cool to around 53 degrees, close to the seasonal average.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Monday brings more clouds and the chance of some showers, but those are expected to stay mainly in the southern third of the state and south of the metro.

The Twin Cities could see a random sprinkle, but for the most part, the rain should stay to the south. Because of how close that precipitation will be, Monday is expected to stay overcast throughout the day with a high of 63 degrees.

Tuesday brings a bit more sunshine back to the area. Midweek looks pleasant with highs around 66 degrees and plenty of sunshine.

A few more clouds may creep in by Thursday, along with hints of a random sprinkle or shower. Heading into the end of the week, temperatures will inch a bit warmer, with Friday and Saturday climbing to near 70 degrees or just above.