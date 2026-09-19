Minnesota weather: Gray and misty start to Saturday, cloudy days ahead

The Brief Saturday morning is starting with mist and sprinkles across the Twin Cities, with overcast skies expected to stick around for most of the day. Southeastern Minnesota saw some of the heaviest rainfall last night with some flood warnings in the area. Drier and slightly warmer weather is on the way for Sunday, with sunshine expected to return by Tuesday.



Saturday is off to a damp, gray start across the Twin Cities, and cloudy skies are expected to stick around in the coming days.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

Saturday is going to feel noticeably cool, running about 10 degrees below the average high of 72 degrees.

Windshield wipers will probably be set to the lowest setting on Saturday morning.

The roads are likely to stay damp, and the skies are expected to stay gray, especially through the morning hours.

Winds will be light out of the northeast, so it won't feel breezy, just cool and cloudy with the occasional mist or sprinkle through midday.

Friday rainfall totals

FOX 9 weather forecast shows rain totals for Friday night storms. (FOX 9)

The backstory:

Most of the heavy rain came down Friday, with some continuing overnight into early Saturday, especially over southern Minnesota. The northern part of the state didn't see much at all.

The heaviest amounts landed in southeastern Minnesota. Around the Twin Cities metro, totals ranged from about a half inch in the northern suburbs to around an inch in the southern suburbs.

Future forecast

What's next:

Sunday is shaping up to be a dry day, though mostly cloudy with some peekaboo sunshine.

It'll be slightly warmer than Saturday, with most of the area in the 60s and a few spots possibly touching around 70.

The northeast wind picks up a bit, with gusts potentially hitting 20 to 25 miles per hour in some spots Sunday afternoon.

Monday stays mostly cloudy with highs around 65, still below average.

By Tuesday, sunshine starts making a comeback, and the rest of the work week will feature sunny skies as well.

Temperatures will gradually climb back toward average, with Thursday and Friday highs getting close to 70 degrees.