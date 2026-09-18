Vikings vs Bears: QB Kyler Murray ruled out, Carson Wentz to start Sunday
EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota Vikings second-string quarterback Carson Wentz will start Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears after starting quarterback Kyler Murray was ruled out, head coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed Friday.
Murray was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice at TCO Performance Center.
Murray left last Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter after taking a huge hit from Javon Bullard. Prior to leaving the game, he was 3-of-5 for 18 yards, and his first pass with the Vikings was intercepted.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.