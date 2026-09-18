Vikings vs Bears: QB Kyler Murray ruled out, Carson Wentz to start Sunday

The Brief Minnesota Vikings second-string quarterback Carson Wentz will start Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears after starting quarterback Kyler Murray was ruled out. Murray left last Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter after taking a huge hit from Javon Bullard. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CT at Soldier Field.



Minnesota Vikings second-string quarterback Carson Wentz will start Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears after starting quarterback Kyler Murray was ruled out, head coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed Friday.

Murray was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice at TCO Performance Center.

Murray left last Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter after taking a huge hit from Javon Bullard. Prior to leaving the game, he was 3-of-5 for 18 yards, and his first pass with the Vikings was intercepted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.