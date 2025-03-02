Minnesota weather: Mild temperatures return, chance of showers and light snow midweek

The Brief Sunshine and mid 40s today. Monday is the warmest day of the forecast, with 50s and a few sprinkles later in the afternoon. Light rain showers move into the area on Tuesday with a chance of the showers turning to light snow Tuesday night and the first half of Wednesday.



We climb out of the quick cool snap we had to start out the weekend. Temperatures warm nicely into the 40s today and then 50s for Monday.

A low pressure system brings a chance of showers and then light snow midweek with above-average temperatures still around later in the week.

Sunday and Monday

What to expect:

Winds switch to the south today with a few gusts in southern Minnesota topping off at over 20 mph.

The rest of the area will have a mild afternoon with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 40s.

Temperatures will be warmer for the bus stop forecast on Monday morning.

We drop just below freezing tonight with a nice climb into the 50s on Monday afternoon.

A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out later in the day. Winds stay light tomorrow too, making for a very pleasant start to the work week.

Work week outlook

What we're seeing:

A low-pressure system is expected to slide through the region on Tuesday into Wednesday.

We start off with a chance of showers on Tuesday.

The showers look to stay fairly light and scattered throughout the area.

Tuesday’s temperature trend looks to stay steady nearly all day, with the morning starting in the mid-40s and closing out the afternoon in the mid-40s.

Temperatures cool down on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, leading to some of the rain turning to a mix and then snow showers.

There is the possibility of some light accumulations for us on Wednesday before this low-pressure system pushes east, and we finish out the day with decreasing clouds.

Thursday through Saturday is looking quiet and stable with temperatures a little above average.