Minnesota weather: Midweek mild as temps soar; better chance for some precipitation Friday

A quiet Wednesday with plenty of sunshine kicks off a warming trend over the next few days.

The high on Wednesday will be around 39 degrees. But then it gets even warmer, with a high of around 48 degrees on Thursday and plenty of sunshine.

After a quiet two days, Friday brings the next chance for precipitation, though it's looking like it'll be warm enough that any precipitation that does fall will likely be rain. The high on Friday will be around 45 degrees.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the mild trend continues with highs in the low 40s into next week.

Here's the seven-day forecast: