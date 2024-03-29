Minnesota weather: Warming trend has begun, spotty showers possible later Friday into Saturday

Warmer temperatures arrive for Friday along with a chance for spotty showers later in the day.

The warming trend has officially begun, with a high of around 44 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area. Southern Minnesota can expect slightly warmer temperatures with highs in the 50s for Friday.

An increase in cloud cover is expected throughout the day as a weather system approaches from the west. This system brings a slight chance of spotty rain later Friday and potentially into early Saturday morning.

Saturday is more of the same with highs in the mid-40s and partly cloudy skies. Sunday stays dry with a high of 45 degrees, but we could see our next chance of rain on Monday.

Looking ahead, temperatures stay in the mid-40s and heat back up into the 50s by the end of the week.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: