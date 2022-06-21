Minnesota weather: Less humidity but still hot on summer solstice

After hitting the triple digits on Monday, things will be slightly cooler on Tuesday in Minnesota for the first official day of summer.

It hit 101 degrees in the Twin Cities on Monday, and a few other cities also surpassed 100 degrees or set record highs for the date. The last time the Twin Cities hit 100 degrees was on May 28, 2018. This also marks a new record high for June 20 — the previous record for this date was 98 degrees, set in 1933.

A cold front is moving through Tuesday morning, which will bring less humidity and more comfortable air. It's still going to be hot, though, with highs nearing 90 degrees in the Twin Cities. Dew points will fall into the 50s, so it'll feel about 15-18 degrees cooler than on Monday.

Overnight, temperatures will dip into the 60s.

Wednesday will see seasonable warmth with temperatures in the low to mid-80s and plenty of sunshine.