Minnesota weather: Warm and muggy day, possible storms early Monday

Storms are possible Monday morning ahead of a warm and muggy day, but comfortable conditions will return later this week.

We could see some storm potential Monday morning as a system starts pushing east across the state. Heavy downpours and severe weather are possible but will likely be isolated.

The storms are expected to arrive in and around the Twin Cities metro by mid-morning. Isolated storms may redevelop in the afternoon, but widespread rain is expected for the morning. The storm chances dwindle around sunset.

It’s an overall warm Monday with widespread temperatures in the 80s and a daytime high of 82 in the metro. However, dew points remain in the 70s, making it feel muggy.

Overnight, the weather remains quiet, with a stray passing cloud and temperatures in the 60s. A stray drip is possible Tuesday morning, especially in southwestern Minnesota, but it will be few and far between.

A cold front will eventually sweep through, bringing more comfortable conditions. Tuesday is still warm and slightly less muggy, but Wednesday looks nice, with highs in the mid-70s.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: