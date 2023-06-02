Minnesota weather: Hot, humid with chances for storms

Hot and muggy weather is in the forecast for this weekend.

It'll be hot and humid again on Friday, with a high of around 88 degrees. Scattered storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. A few storms may linger overnight as the air stays warm and sticky, with a low of around 68 degrees.

The hot and muggy weather continues on Saturday, with sunshine and pockets of rumbles mostly to the west in the afternoon hours. The high will be around 90 degrees.

Sunday will be hot, with a high of around 92 degrees, and mostly dry. There's a small chance for storms, but it'll likely stay dry.

A cold front starts to swing in on Monday, which will see a high of around 89 degrees before scattered to widespread rumbles roll in during the afternoon and evening hours.

Looking ahead, it's otherwise looking glorious next week with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

The average high this time of year is 75 degrees, with a low of 56 degrees.