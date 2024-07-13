Minnesota weather: Hot and humid Saturday, with storms possible

The morning showers and storms are expected to push eastward, likely leading to a hot and muggy afternoon this Saturday.

A few stray scattered storms will be possible throughout the second half of the day, but they won’t be for everyone.

Some storms have the chance to become strong to severe before closing out the day with another round of strong storms possible overnight.

Temperatures are expected to stay hot through Sunday and then again on Monday with dew points helping to create "feels like" temperatures of over 90 degrees.

Heat advisories will be in effect until Sunday evening.

A few storms will be possible again later on Sunday and again during the latter part of Monday before quieter weather returns to the region.

Tuesday through Friday is shaping up to be rather pleasant, sunny and dry.

