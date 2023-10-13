Minnesota weather: Heavy rain and gusty winds

Grab your rain jacket, it’s going to be a wet and windy Friday.

The rain arrived Thursday night bringing about 1 inch overnight for the Twin Cities while areas in the west metro received closer to 2 inches. Throughout the day, heavy rain bands bring occasional downpours, with an additional 1.5 to 2 inches of rain expected for the Twin Cities.

Some central and southern Minnesota areas could see an additional 3 inches or more of rain. Central and northern parts of the state will only get about .5 to 1 inch of rain or less. The rain is sticking around through the overnight hours but should slowly taper off and clear out by Saturday morning.

The wind will add an additional blow to a wet Friday at 18 miles per hour, with gusts reaching 30 to 40 mph. Temperatures for Friday are below average, with a high of around 48 degrees for the metro.

Overnight temperatures stay in the mid-40s and warm slightly to 52 degrees for a high Saturday. Clouds will linger most of Saturday, but the sun should peak through on Sunday. Temperatures should warm up to seasonable by the start of the week.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: