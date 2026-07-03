Minnesota 4th of July forecast: A few storms bring a chance of interruptions

The Brief The state stays warm and humid most of the holiday weekend. Unsettled weather is expected Friday night into Saturday with a few rounds of showers/storms. Quiet Sunday with a pleasant close to the weekend.



A few rounds of thunderstorms are expected for the first half of the holiday weekend in Minnesota.

Friday Forecast

Friday forecast. (FOX 9)

What to expect:

Morning showers and rumbles will mainly impact the southern portions of Minnesota. After these storms push eastward, expect the sky to clear and lead to a very warm and muggy afternoon.

Highs peak in the mid-80s for most of the area with dew points in the upper 60s. Winds stay light all day.

<Friday high temp forecast map for statewide>

Friday night through Saturday

What's next:

Scattered storms return to the area overnight, with unsettled weather expected for Saturday. While Saturday won't be a wash-out, there will be some showers and thunderstorms here and there throughout Minnesota.

These will lead to some interruptions throughout the day. Highs stay a fraction cooler than the rest of this forecast, with upper 70s up north and lower 80s for the metro and southern Minnesota. Winds likely to stay light again.



Saturday forecast. (FOX 9)

Sunday's Forecast

Dig deeper:

Highs warm back into the lower to mid-80s Sunday afternoon.

Sunday is shaping up to be a beauty of a day. Dew points stay in the mid-60s, making for a humid day.

Expect plenty of sunshine with light winds to close out this holiday weekend.

Sunday forecast. (FOX 9)