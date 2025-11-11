Minnesota weather: Bright and much warmer on Veteran's Day

The Brief Morning cloud cover will clear for a much brighter and warmer afternoon. Highs will return to above average, climbing into the upper 40s and low 50s in central and southern Minnesota. Clear skies overnight may offer a chance to see the northern lights.



A warmer and brighter Tuesday is ahead for much of Minnesota, with clear skies overnight offering a chance to catch the northern lights.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Morning cloud cover gradually clears, leading to a sunnier afternoon. The day will be breezy with northwesterly winds at 10-20 mph.

After a frozen start, temperatures warm back into the upper 40s and low 50s across much of Minnesota, though staying cooler in the 30s for northern regions. The Twin Cities metro will top out at around 50 degrees.

Overnight, breezes linger as temperatures fall back into the low and mid-30s. The skies will be mostly clear, offering a chance to try and see the northern lights.

Extended Minnesota forecast

What's next:

Wednesday brings plenty of sunshine with highs similar to Tuesday, but likely a few degrees warmer.

A surge of warmth later in the week and into the weekend will push temperatures into the upper 50s to the low 60s, about 25 degrees above average for some areas.

A cold front on Sunday brings temperatures back closer to seasonable with highs in the 40s to start the week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

