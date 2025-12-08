Minnesota weather: Slowly warming temps with light snowflakes Monday

The Brief Snow is possible in parts of Minnesota on Monday, with accumulation north of I-94 and a dusting in the metro. A stronger clipper system arrives on Tuesday, bringing measurable snow to northern Minnesota and a wintry mix/rain to southern regions. Much colder air arrives Wednesday and drops temperatures into the teens and single digits for the remainder of the week.



Temperatures will slowly warm as snow falls in parts of Minnesota on Monday.

Monday's forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Light snow showers move across the Twin Cities metro Monday morning before clearing for a mostly quiet day with periods of afternoon sunshine. Expect a light southerly breeze at 10-15 mph.

LIVE UPDATES: Light snow falling for Monday morning commute

Temperatures slowly rise throughout the day, reaching the upper teens by the late afternoon and continuing to warm into the evening.

Northern Minnesota snow potential

Snow chances:

A clipper system moving through Monday afternoon and into the evening could bring measurable for some areas north of the Interstate 94 corridor, while the metro will likely see another dusting or a few flurries.

Areas from the Brainerd Lakes to Pine City could pick up 1–2 inches of snow, while areas from Bemidji to Duluth may see 2–3 inches of accumulation.

(FOX 9)

More snow in the forecast for MN on Tuesday

Snow chances Tuesday:

Tuesday starts quiet before the second and stronger clipper system arrives. This system comes with a lot of wind and a heavy band of snow somewhere north of the I-94 corridor. Wintry mix and periods of rain are possible for parts of the metro and southern Minnesota.

A winter storm watch has been issued for the northern metro and areas northward for Tuesday’s system. Some areas could see 5 inches or more of snow.

What's next:

Wednesday turns much colder with lingering morning snow and falling temperatures, dropping to around 11 degrees by afternoon.

The cold sticks around for the rest of the week, with highs in the teens Thursday and in the single digits Friday and into the weekend.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: