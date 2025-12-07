Melby family legacy: Generations of medical care in New Richmond

The Brief The Melby family has a long history of serving the medical needs of their community in New Richmond. Neal and Joyce Melby began this legacy, which now includes multiple generations in various medical roles. The family recently lost Joyce Melby, the matriarch, at age 81.



What we know:

Chayden Melby, an EMT, proudly works alongside his father, continuing the family tradition of medical service. The Melby family's dedication began with Neal and Joyce Melby, who both pursued careers in healthcare. Neal, a doctor, and Joyce, a nurse, laid the foundation for their family's involvement in medicine. Neal often served as the only surgeon on call in St. Croix County, while Joyce focused on family needs at home.

Generations of service

What they're saying:

"I couldn't have done it without her, she was really my helpmate," said Neal Melby about his late wife, Joyce.

Their commitment to local healthcare has inspired their children and grandchildren to follow similar paths. The Melby family includes a paramedic, family physician, pharmacist, surgeon, and several other medical professionals. Their contributions are especially significant given the shortage of healthcare providers in rural areas.

What we don’t know:

The specific future plans of the younger Melby family members in medicine remain to be seen, but their dedication to healthcare is evident.