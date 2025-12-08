LIVE UPDATES: Light snow falling for Monday morning commute

The Brief The first of at least two clippers this week is expected to bring snow to northern Minnesota, and possibly a dusting to the Twin Cities, on Monday afternoon. Light snow fell across the Twin Cities Monday morning for the commute. Find live updates below.



Light snow on Monday is causing some slowdowns on Twin Cities roadways. This comes as at least two clippers this week could bring additional snow to Minnesota.

Light snow will wind down Monday morning, ahead of the first clipper of the workweek moving in for Monday afternoon. This clipper will mostly bring snow to northern Minnesota, but a dusting or coating is possible for the Twin Cities. A second, stronger clipper is possible on Tuesday afternoon, which could bring heavy snow to the region.

Find live updates on the weather and road conditions below.

8 a.m. - A few crashes reported

A few crashes have been reported in the Twin Cities metro area during the morning commute, including an incident on Interstate 94 in Maple Grove between Weaver Lake Road and Interstate 494.

Find the latest road conditions here.

7 a.m. - Light snow falling

(FOX 9)

Light snow is falling across the Twin Cities metro, which could cause some slick spots on area roadways. Be sure to take things slowly.

According to MnDOT, most roadways in the Twin Cities are clear, but the western Twin Cities suburbs and much of western Minnesota are seeing roads partially or completely covered in snow.

Find live updates on road conditions here.