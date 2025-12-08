Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Polk County, Barron County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Dunn County, Chippewa County, Douglas County, Burnett County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 3:00 AM CST, Pine County, South Cass County, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, South Aitkin County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Northern Aitkin County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, East Otter Tail County, Kittson County, West Marshall County, North Beltrami County, East Polk County, West Polk County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, West Becker County, Red Lake County, Hubbard County, Clay County, Mahnomen County, South Beltrami County, Pennington County, Norman County, South Clearwater County, North Clearwater County, Roseau County, West Otter Tail County, Wadena County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Benton County, Washington County, Sherburne County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Ramsey County, Morrison County, Stearns County, Douglas County, Chisago County, Todd County, Anoka County, Isanti County

LIVE UPDATES: Light snow falling for Monday morning commute

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  December 8, 2025 7:21am CST
Road incidents
FOX 9

The Brief

    • The first of at least two clippers this week is expected to bring snow to northern Minnesota, and possibly a dusting to the Twin Cities, on Monday afternoon.
    • Light snow fell across the Twin Cities Monday morning for the commute.
    • Find live updates below.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Light snow on Monday is causing some slowdowns on Twin Cities roadways. This comes as at least two clippers this week could bring additional snow to Minnesota. 

Light snow will wind down Monday morning, ahead of the first clipper of the workweek moving in for Monday afternoon. This clipper will mostly bring snow to northern Minnesota, but a dusting or coating is possible for the Twin Cities. A second, stronger clipper is possible on Tuesday afternoon, which could bring heavy snow to the region. 

Find live updates on the weather and road conditions below.

8 a.m. - A few crashes reported

A few crashes have been reported in the Twin Cities metro area during the morning commute, including an incident on Interstate 94 in Maple Grove between Weaver Lake Road and Interstate 494. 

Find the latest road conditions here

7 a.m. - Light snow falling

(FOX 9)

Light snow is falling across the Twin Cities metro, which could cause some slick spots on area roadways. Be sure to take things slowly. 

According to MnDOT, most roadways in the Twin Cities are clear, but the western Twin Cities suburbs and much of western Minnesota are seeing roads partially or completely covered in snow. 

Find live updates on road conditions here

