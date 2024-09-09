Minnesota weather: A return to a bright summer feel on Monday

The Brief Above-average temperatures are back in the 80s this week. The Twin Cities metro daytime high of 83 degrees. Wildfire smoke may return by midweek.



The summer-style warmth is back for the week with plenty of sunshine for your Monday.

Monday’s forecast

Monday brings plenty of sunshine and blue skies, with some thin upper-level clouds drifting in.

Temperatures will stay above average, ranging from the low to mid-80s across much of the state. The Twin Cities metro will see a high of 83 degrees.

Overnight, temperatures will cool back into the 60s for much of Minnesota, with some areas in northern Minnesota dipping into the 50s. There is a chance for a stray overnight shower in southern Minnesota, but the rest of the state will be dry for the foreseeable future.

(FOX 9)

The week ahead

Temperatures will stay above average throughout the week, with highs reaching the 80s. The warmest days will be Wednesday and Thursday, where temperatures will climb to the mid and upper 80s.

As winds shift out of the west, smoke from wildfires in Canada will work its way into much of the Midwest, including Minnesota. Most of the smoke will likely stay in the upper atmosphere, creating a hazy sky, though there is the chance some of it may reach ground level by mid-week.

On Tuesday, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and a high of 84 degrees. Conditions will be similar on Wednesday with hazy sunshine and more of a breeze.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: