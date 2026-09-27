2 aboard plane that crashed at Buffalo Municipal Airport

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The Brief A plane carrying two people crashed Sunday afternoon at Buffalo Municipal Airport. The conditions of the two people aboard the plane have not yet been confirmed. The FAA and NTSB are both investigating the crash.



The FAA says two people were aboard a plane that crashed while departing the Buffalo, Minn. airport Sunday afternoon.

Aircraft incident at Buffalo Municipal Airport

What we know:

FAA officials say that, around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, a replica Piper PA18 crashed while departing from Buffalo Municipal Airport. The FAA tells FOX 9 that two people were on board the aircraft at the time.

Video from FOX 9's chopper shows the plane covered with a gray tarp overturned on a section of the runway.

What we don't know:

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are both investigating the crash. The FAA says the NTSB is leading the investigation and will put out further updates.

Officials have not yet confirmed information about injuries to the people on board. FOX 9 has an inquiry out to the NTSB for more information.