Minnesota weather: Bright, calm and fairly seasonable Thursday

The Brief Thursday brings filtered sunshine, light winds and highs in the 60s. Temperatures climb into the mid-70s on Friday as a warming trend begins. The weekend turns warm and windy as temperatures reach the 80s.



Thursday brings filtered sunshine and highs in the 60s across Minnesota before warmer and windier weather returns for the weekend.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Thursday stays quiet and calm across much of Minnesota as a thin veil of clouds drifts overhead, allowing for some filtered sunshine throughout the day.

Temperatures remain close to seasonal averages, with widespread highs in the 60s. Northern Minnesota stays cooler in the 50s, while southern and western areas could approach 70 degrees.

The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 68 degrees, accompanied by light northwest winds around 5 mph.

Thursday night turns crisp and quiet under a few passing clouds. Overnight lows fall into the 40s, with some 30s across northern Minnesota.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

Warmer weather ahead:

Southwest breezes pick up Friday as temperatures climb into the mid-70s, setting the stage for an even warmer weekend.

It will feel more like summer than fall this weekend as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s Saturday and low 80s Sunday. Breezy conditions are also expected, with wind gusts potentially exceeding 40 mph Saturday.

What's next:

A cooldown arrives Monday as temperatures fall to around 70 degrees, along with a chance for showers.

Temperatures continue to cool into the upper 50s and low 60s heading into early next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)