Minnesota weather: Pleasant sunshine, comfortable and breezy on Wednesday

The Brief Wednesday brings plenty of sunshine and a northwesterly breeze at 5–15 mph. Temperatures are above average in the 60s and 70s across Minnesota. Thursday cools slightly before warmer temperatures return Friday and into the weekend.



Wednesday won't be quite as warm across Minnesota, but plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures will make for another pleasant fall day.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Expect plenty of sunshine and a northwest breeze at 5 to 15 mph throughout the day. Wednesday won't be quite as warm as Tuesday, but temperatures are still above average.

Highs reach the 60s across northern Minnesota, while central and southern areas climb into the low 70s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 73 degrees, about 10 degrees above average.

Wednesday night stays calm and quiet as a few clouds pass through. Overnight lows fall into the 40s across much of Minnesota, while the Twin Cities stays a little warmer around 50 degrees.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Thursday continues the cooling trend as temperatures settle closer to seasonal levels in the 60s. Expect more passing clouds throughout the day, though some filtered sunshine is still possible.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures return Friday as highs climb into the mid-70s. Southerly winds will kick off another warming trend heading into the weekend.

The weekend turns warm and windy, with temperatures in the mid-80s Saturday and mid to upper 70s Sunday.

A significant cooldown follows into the workweek, with temperatures in the 60s Monday and the 50s Tuesday.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)