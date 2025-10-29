Minnesota weather: Sunny Wednesday afternoon, cloudy and cooler to end the workweek

The Brief Minnesota will see a sunny afternoon after morning clouds clear on Wednesday. Temperatures will range from the 40s in the west to the 50s in the east. Cooler temperatures and cloud cover are expected to end the workweek.



Morning clouds will give way to a bright and pleasant Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 50s for the Twin Cities metro area.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Morning cloud cover lingers before clearing for a sunnier Wednesday afternoon. Winds are light from the northeast at 5–10 mph.

Temperatures range from the 40s in western Minnesota to the 50s in eastern regions. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 55 degrees, slightly above the average high of 51 degrees.

Clouds will start rolling in again overnight as temperatures dip into the 30s.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Thursday is quiet and mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. Winds will remain light from the west at 5–10 mph.

Halloween looks fairly cloudy and chilly with highs in the 40s and the possibility of a stray sprinkle.

Saturday stays cool in the 40s as November begins. Breezy conditions later in the weekend will help push temperatures back into the low 50s through early next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

