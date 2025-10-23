MN weather: Brighter and much calmer on Thursday

Thursday will be brighter and calmer than the past couple of days with slightly warmer temperatures.

Thursday forecast

The Twin Cities are looking at highs in the low 50s. Areas north of I-94 will see highs in the 40s.

What's next:

The Twin Cities will see its first, official freeze coming Friday morning. After that, temps will warm towards 60 on Friday and Saturday.

(FOX 9)

Fall colors peaking

Local perspective:

Fall colors are peaking, so this coming weekend will be your final chance to soak in the autumn colors.

What you can do:

