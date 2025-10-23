MN weather: Brighter and much calmer on Thursday
(FOX 9) - Thursday will be brighter and calmer than the past couple of days with slightly warmer temperatures.
Thursday forecast
Thursday forecast:
The Twin Cities are looking at highs in the low 50s. Areas north of I-94 will see highs in the 40s.
What's next:
The Twin Cities will see its first, official freeze coming Friday morning. After that, temps will warm towards 60 on Friday and Saturday.
(FOX 9)
Fall colors peaking
Local perspective:
Fall colors are peaking, so this coming weekend will be your final chance to soak in the autumn colors.
What you can do:
Click above to see our full video forecast.