Minnesota weather: Much cooler fall style weather returns on Tuesday

The Brief Cooler, fall-like temperatures return Tuesday, with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Clouds linger throughout the day, though some patchy afternoon sunshine is possible. Wednesday turns brighter ahead of widespread rain showers on Thursday.



Much cooler weather returns to Minnesota on Tuesday as temperatures fall into the 50s and low 60s under fairly cloudy skies.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

It’s starting to feel more like fall as temperatures reach the low 60s across southeastern Minnesota, while western and northern areas stay cooler in the 50s.

The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 60 degrees, which is average for this time of year.

Expect fairly cloudy skies throughout the day, though some patchy afternoon sun could break through. Winds are light from the northwest at around 5 to 15 mph.

Clouds linger Tuesday night, and a stray evening sprinkle can't be ruled out. Overnight lows fall into the 40s across much of the state, with cooler 30s in northern Minnesota.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Wednesday brings another cool fall day, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs reach the 50s across much of Minnesota, though some areas could climb into the low 60s.

Thursday turns cloudier as rain moves into Minnesota during the morning and will likely clear by the late afternoon or evening.

Friday will be cooler and breezier, setting up the first chance for frost in the Twin Cities metro Friday night into Saturday morning.

The weekend looks beautiful as temperatures gradually warm. Saturday brings highs in the low 60s before sunshine and warmer temperatures in the upper 60s return Sunday.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)