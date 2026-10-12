Minnesota weather: Summerlike warmth Monday before cooler Tuesday

The Brief Summerlike warmth continues Monday, with highs in the 80s across parts of central and southern Minnesota. Northern Minnesota stays cooler in the 50s and 60s, along with more cloud cover and a chance for rain. Temperatures cool into the 60s on Tuesday as more fall-like weather returns.



Summerlike warmth lingers in the Twin Cities Monday with highs in the 80s, while areas farther north stay cooler with a chance of rain showers.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

The Twin Cities metro stays mostly sunny and warm, with a daytime high around 83 degrees. Temperatures climb into the 80s across southern and southeastern Minnesota, while central areas see highs in the 70s.

Northern Minnesota is much cooler in the 50s and 60s, along with thicker cloud cover and rain chances in the afternoon and evening.

Monday night turns cooler as temperatures fall into the 40s and 50s. Expect passing clouds and a light northeast breeze at 5 to 15 mph.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Tuesday brings partly sunny skies and cooler temperatures in the 60s across much of Minnesota, with highs in the 50s farther north.

Wednesday brings plenty of sunshine and more fall-like temperatures in the 60s. Clouds increase Thursday as another chance for rain arrives, with highs in the low 60s.

Temperatures drop into the 50s Friday and stay in the upper 50s Saturday before sunshine and highs in the mid-60s return Sunday.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: