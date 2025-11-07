Minnesota weather: Cooler and fairly cloudy but not as breezy for Friday

The Brief It's colder and cloudy on Friday with northerly winds at 5–15 mph. Temperatures are in the 40s across much of Minnesota, with 30s up north. A few sprinkles are possible on Friday before colder air brings snowflake opportunities for Saturday.



A briefly bright start will give way to a mostly cloudy and cooler afternoon across Minnesota on Friday.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

The day begins with early morning sun before clouds start to roll in, bringing the opportunity of a stray sprinkle in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s across central and southern Minnesota, with cooler 30s to the north. The Twin Cities metro will top out at around 46 degrees, accompanied by northerly winds at 5–15 mph.

Overnight, expect a few lingering clouds and a possible random sprinkle before skies start to clear. Temperatures in the metro will drop into the 30s, while those along the Canadian border will dip into the teens.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

The weekend will be chilly and cloudy with below average temperatures in the 30s. Light snowflakes and sprinkles are possible in the metro on Saturday, with the best chance for light accumulation in southwestern Minnesota.

Sunday turns blustery and cold with windchills in the low 20s. Temperatures rebound by early next week, warming back into the upper 40s by Tuesday.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)