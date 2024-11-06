Minnesota weather: Foggy start to a fairly gray and tranquil Wednesday

After a foggy start to the day, the Twin Cities metro will have a tranquil but mostly cloudy day on Wednesday.

Wednesday forecast

Areas of central and southwestern Minnesota will see foggy conditions linger through the late morning and early afternoon on Wednesday.

Once the fog clears, expect mostly cloudy skies, westerly winds at 5 mph, and temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. The Twin Cities metro's daytime high is 48 degrees.

Overnight, conditions remain mild as the clouds may start to break. Temperatures will dip into the mid-30s for the metro area.

(FOX 9)

Looking ahead

Thursday begins with patchy fog, but the clouds will try and gradually clear for some late-day sunshine. Friday brings a brighter and much nicer day with above-average temperatures in the mid-50s.

After a wet Election Day, midweek offers a break from the rain before showers return on Saturday and into Sunday.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: