The Brief State regulators say Gopher Resource will pay a $490,000 fine for permit violations in 2024 and 2025. The violations include two 2024 stormwater pond discharges of about 180,000 gallons and excess lead emissions between January and March 2025. Dakota County Public Health will receive $196,000 and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency plans a virtual community meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 18.



State regulators say Gopher Resource will pay a $490,000 fine after violations tied to stormwater, hazardous waste and lead emissions.

Permit problems at Eagan facility

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said Gopher Resource violated its air, industrial stormwater and hazardous waste permits in 2024 and 2025. According to the agency, the company will pay a $490,000 civil penalty.

Local perspective:

The agency said two stormwater ponds discharged roughly 180,000 gallons during two separate rain events in 2024. Those discharges did not affect drinking water supplies, according to the agency.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency also said exposed process equipment and lead-contaminated scrap materials created lead-tainted stormwater runoff.

Timeline:

According to the agency, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an administrative order without review in 2024 that laid out corrective actions for Gopher Resource to fix the lead-contaminated stormwater problem. The civil penalties for those violations are part of the total fine.

The agency said Gopher Resource also failed to notify the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency within 24 hours after finding the source of elevated lead emissions, violating the air-quality standard for excess lead emissions between January 2025 and March 2025.

Changes ordered after the fine

Beyond the fine, the agency said Gopher Resource must apply for a new air permit with better protections for human health and the environment. The company also must develop an odor management plan, according to the agency.

What's next:

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said it will host a virtual community meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 18. The agency also said Gopher Resource must put a community communications plan in place with a dedicated community contact, a community hotline for citizen concerns with follow-up within 48 hours and a community relations webpage for updates.

According to the agency, Gopher Resource also must host twice-yearly meetings with community members from Eagan, Inver Grove Heights and others, set aside at least 30 minutes for questions and post recorded minutes from those meetings on its website.

Why you should care:

The agency said Gopher Resource must install and operate two more ambient lead air monitors and post the data weekly on a public-facing website. According to the agency, if monitors show lead emissions at or above 0.075 ug/m3, or if the highest daily reading exceeds 0.15 ug/m3 for three consecutive days, the facility must begin plant investigation measures.

If monitors show lead emissions at 0.10 ug/m3, or if those earlier conditions last for 21 consecutive days, the company must notify the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and complete a more comprehensive investigation, according to the agency.

Dakota County Public Health will receive $196,000 of the fine, according to the agency. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said a 2023 law sends 40% of civil penalties of $250,000 or more from permit violations to the community affected by the pollution, and with community input that money will go to projects benefiting area residents under the local health board's oversight.