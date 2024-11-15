Minnesota weather: Nice Friday, breezy and mild weekend ahead

Friday will start with morning fog, but once it clears, expect a nice day with temperatures climbing into the 50s.

Friday forecast

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro. After the fog lifts, it will be a mostly sunny morning before afternoon clouds roll in.

Temperatures will stay above average, with widespread highs in the 50s across central and southern Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 53 degrees. Meanwhile, northern Minnesota will see slightly cooler temperatures in the upper 40s.

Overnight, temperatures in the metro will stay mild in the 40s with partly cloudy skies.

Weekend forecast

The weekend is going to be breezy but mild with temperatures in the 50s. Saturday will be slightly warmer with a high of 55 degrees, but it will be rather gusty with southeast winds at 15-25+ mph.

Sunday will stay breezy, but the winds won’t be quite as strong, as temperatures reach around 50 degrees.

Looking ahead, the workweek starts mild before a system moves, bringing chances for rain on Tuesday and cooler temperatures for the latter part of next week.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: