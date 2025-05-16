Minnesota weather: Cooler, damp and blustery Friday ahead of a cool weekend

The Brief Expect widespread scattered showers in the afternoon and evening on Friday. The rain will lead to slowly falling temperatures from the 60s into the 50s. Saturday is cloudy and cooler, while Sunday is calmer and slightly warmer.



A fairly cloudy, damp and blustery day is ahead for Friday as the clouds will be the predominate feature in our sky.

Friday's forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Scattered showers can be expected as they become more widespread during the afternoon and evening hours. This will lead to slowly sliding temperatures in the Twin Cities as we fall from right around 60 degrees, to the low 50s by the dinner hour.

Gusty breezes will hang across much of central and southern Minnesota, with gusts over 50 mph possible in some areas. Clouds and showers will linger for Friday evening and night as temps drop to the mid and upper 40s for many, although some pocket 30s will be possible in northern Minnesota. The gusty breezes relax a little, but will still be rather breezy through the overnight hours.

(FOX 9)

Cooler weekend

What's next:

The cloud cover and northwest winds will linger on our Saturday, leading to a rather cool day for mid-May. High temps will range from 60 degrees or so near the Iowa border, to the low to middle 50s for the Twin Cities, and plenty of 40s for the north.

Sunday will likely be the pick of the weekend for many as it will be brighter, calmer, and warmer as temps head back into the 60s.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: