Air quality alert issued for Monday in western and central Minnesota due to ozone

Published  May 11, 2025 7:24pm CDT
The Brief

    • An air quality alert has been issued for western and central Minnesota starting Monday.
    • The alert was issued due to ground-level ozone expected to reach high levels by Monday afternoon.
    • People with asthma or other breathing conditions, children and teens are more likely to be affected by the high ozone levels.

(FOX 9) - An air quality alert has been issued for Monday in western and central Minnesota due to expected high ozone levels. 

Air quality alert in Minnesota

What we know:

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) issued an air quality alert for central and western Minnesota starting at noon Monday until 9 p.m. 

Here's a list of the affected areas: 

  • Twin Cities metro
  • Brainerd
  • Alexandria
  • Albert Lea
  • Marshall
  • Worthington
  • St. Cloud
  • Ortonville
  • Mankato
  • Bemidji
  • East Grand Forks
  • Moorhead
  • Roseau
  • The tribal nations of Upper Sioux, Mille Lacs, Prairie Island, Leech Lake, and Red Lake.

MPCA says ground-level ozone is expected to be high during the afternoon Monday. The sunny weather with warm temperatures and low humidity are factors in the expected high ozone levels. 

Ozone will be at its highest in the afternoon and early evening, and lower in the morning, late evening and overnight. 

Who will be most affected? 

Dig deeper:

People who will be affected the most are those with asthma, COPD, chronic bronchitis, emphysema and other breathing conditions, MPCA says. 

Children and teens could also be affected. People doing heavy or extended physical activity outdoors will also be affected. 

MPCA says some people have a sensitivity to ozone, even without risk factors. 

People at risk can experience difficulty breathing deeply, shortness of breath, sore throat, wheezing, coughing or usual fatigue when exposed to high levels of ozone. 

What you can do:

These are precautions that MPCA recommends taking when the air quality is unhealthy: 

  • Take it easy and listen to your body.
  • Limit, change, or postpone your physical activity.
  • If possible, stay away from local sources of air pollution like busy roads and wood fires.
  • If you have asthma, or other breathing conditions like COPD, make sure you have your relief/rescue inhaler with you.
  • People with asthma should review and follow guidance in their written asthma action plan. Make an appointment to see your health provider if you don’t have an asthma action plan.

MPCA also recommends reducing pollution by using public transit or carpooling, reducing vehicle trips and gas fill-ups, avoiding backyard fires and using gasoline-power lawn equipment. 

Go to the MPCA's website to keep up-to-date on the air quality in your area. 

The Source: A press release from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. 

