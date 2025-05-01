Minnesota weather: Scattered showers and fairly seasonable on Thursday

The Brief Expect scattered rain on Thursday, though the day won't be a total washout. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 64 degrees. Friday will be cooler with highs in the 50s, but the weekend warms up with temperatures reaching the 60s and 70s.



Expect scattered rain showers and seasonable temperatures in the lower 60s on Thursday.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Temperatures across Minnesota are mostly seasonable with highs in the low to mid 60s, though cooler in the 50s for northern regions. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 64 degrees.

Light scattered showers are possible Thursday morning, followed by patchy sunshine and cloudy skies throughout the day. A band of scattered showers is likely to move in during the afternoon and continue into the evening. Overnight, skies remain cloudy as temperatures fall into the low to mid 40s.

(FOX 9)

Cooler Friday then a pleasant weekend

What's next:

Friday brings mostly cloudy skies with a northerly breeze, helping keep temperatures cooler in the 50s for central Minnesota, and in the 60s in the southwest.

The weekend looks beautiful with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to borderline upper 60s on Saturday. Temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 70s on Sunday and heading into next week.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: