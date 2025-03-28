Minnesota weather: Fairly bright, warmer Friday before big weekend changes

The Brief Minnesota will experience a large temperature contrast on Friday with highs ranging from the 20s to 80s. Northern Minnesota will see snow and a wintry mix, while southern Minnesota will feel more like summer. This weekend will feature widespread cooler temperatures, snow and rain.



Friday's forecast in Minnesota

There’s a huge contrast in temperature on Friday, ranging from the upper 20s with on and off snow in northern Minnesota to sunny with highs in the 80s for southern Minnesota.

Where you are in the state will determine just how warm it will be. Here's what you can expect:

Northern Minnesota:

Northern regions will be cold on Friday with highs in the 20s, accompanied by snow and a wintry mix. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Itasca, Carlton, Cook, Lake, and St. Louis counties, where some areas could see a couple of inches of snow.

Central Minnesota:

Central Minnesota will experience temperatures in the 40s and 50s, along with generally cloudy skies.

Twin Cities metro area:

The Twin Cities metro and regions south will feel more like summer with temperatures ranging from the 60s to 80s, accompanied by a southerly breeze and occasional sunshine. The far north end of the Twin Cities metro will likely be in the 60s. The heart of the metro will be in the 70s, and the far south metro will reach around 80 degrees.

Southern Minnesota:

Temperatures in southwestern Minnesota could reach the mid-80s. While the day will be mostly dry, a few isolated showers in southeastern Minnesota can't be ruled out Friday morning.

The warmth will come crashing down on Friday night as a cold front arrives. A few isolated rumbles can’t be ruled out as the front moves through.

Big weekend changes

What's next:

Rain and snow, along with cooler temperatures in the 30s and 40s, are expected statewide this weekend.

Saturday morning starts quiet with cloud cover and cooler temperatures. Rain showers and a rain-snow mix will arrive later in the afternoon and early evening, and will become more widespread.

The rain will transition into snow after sunset on Saturday, and some areas could get measurable snow. The rain-snow mix will linger into Sunday and move out by the afternoon, though temperatures remain chilly in the 30s.

Next week begins with cooler sunshine before a storm system moves in, bringing chances for rain.

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: