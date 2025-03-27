MN weather: A huge range in temperature will be found across Minnesota Friday

The Brief Minnesota will experience a large temperature contrast on Friday. Northern Minnesota will have some snow and highs in the 20s, while southern Minnesota could experience temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Temperatures will come crashing down on Friday night as a cold front arrives, while rain and snow is expected statewide this weekend.



There’s a huge contrast in temperature on Friday, ranging from the upper 20s with on and off snow near the Canadian border to sunny with highs in the 80s for southern Minnesota.

While a large contrast in temperatures from the Lake Superior area in the northeast to the Buffalo Ridge in the southwest is nothing unusual for spring here in Minnesota, Friday has the potential to be quite rare with a 60-degree spread possible during the afternoon.

Range in temperatures

What to expect:

Cloud cover will increase from the south and east on Friday morning. Some clearing is expected south of the warm front, which will eventually stall out in parts of central Minnesota and lead to a large contrast in temperatures statewide.

South of the frontal boundary, it will squeeze out sun at times with highs in the 60s, 70s and 80s. North of the boundary, it is a lot colder with highs in the 20s and the chance for a rain and snow mix. Accumulating snow is possible near the Canadian border, and potentially the north shore.

Here’s what to expect depending on where you are in the state:

Northern Minnesota will have highs in the 20s and the chance for rain, snow or a mix.

Areas from St. Cloud and Cambridge northward will experience temperatures in the 40s and 50s, along with generally cloudy skies and light rain showers.

The far north end of the Twin Cities metro area will likely be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The heart of the metro will be in the 70s, and the far south metro will reach near 80 degrees.

Temperatures in southwestern Minnesota could reach the mid-80s.

The warmth will come crashing down on Friday night as a cold front arrives. A few isolated rumbles in the metro can’t be ruled out as the front moves through.

Rain, snow this weekend

Rain and snow, along with cooler temperatures, are expected statewide this weekend.

Saturday morning starts quiet with cloud cover and cooler temperatures. There will be a gradual increase in rain showers and a rain-snow mix heading into the afternoon, which will become more widespread in the evening.

Central Minnesota will see more of a rain-snow mix, but the precipitation could transition into mainly snow heading into Saturday night or early Sunday morning. The showers and snow will wrap on Sunday as temperatures will be in the 30s.