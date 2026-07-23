Vance Boelter sentenced: Minnesota political assassin will never leave prison

The Brief The man convicted of targeting and killing Minnesota Democrats was sentenced to two consecutive life terms plus 40 years in federal prison on Thursday. Melissa and Mark Hortman’s family members and friends shared emotional statements during sentencing, as did survivors including Sen. John Hoffman, his wife Yvette, and their daughter Hope. Additional charges in Hennepin County remain as the state case is set to begin.



A Minnesota man who tried to shift political power by killing Democratic lawmakers will spend the rest of his life in federal prison.

Sentencing brings closure, but families say pain remains

What we know:

The judge handed down two consecutive life sentences plus 40 years in federal prison, the longest sentence ever given by this judge. The punishment was the result of a plea deal, but the judge said it was warranted after hearing from survivors and victims' families.

Melissa and Mark Hortman were killed at their home in June 2025, while Senator John Hoffman, his wife Yvette, and their daughter Hope were also targeted. Vance Boelter, the convicted gunman, had plans to kill more Democratic lawmakers.

Linda Haluptzok, Melissa Hortman's mother, said, "It's over but it's never over." She described her daughter as "a force and her husband was a wonderful man and the world is a poorer place without them both." Harry Haluptzok, Melissa's father, added, "and it's just special that they were loved that much, and we love them too, so much. We miss them."

Friends and family members spoke about Mark's smile and creativity and Melissa's humanity, emphasizing the deep loss they feel. Colin Hortman, their son, said, "The blood that was spilled is the last thing I see before I sleep and the first thing I see when I wake." His sister shared, "My entire life had been shattered in 30 seconds. My parents were dead. The dog had been shot multiple times. My brother was wrecked. And we had to stand up and keep going."

The family lived in fear until police caught the gunman, and they later had to put down their dog, Gilbert, due to his injuries.

Survivors share their pain and resilience

What they're saying:

John, Yvette, and Hope Hoffman spoke about their physical and emotional pain, but also their determination to keep fighting.

Sen. Hoffman said, "The defendant did not simply decide to take life. He attempted to silence people and send a message that violence is stronger than democracy."

Rep. Kristin Bahner, who was not home when the gunman came to her house, said he only increased her resolve to serve, but noted, "our state has suffered a true loss."

Senator Hoffman and others highlighted that the assassin failed to break the DFL’s spirit or fully carry out his plan. They repeatedly called him a failure.

The man convicted in the case spoke briefly in court, saying he was truly sorry for the pain he caused, but he never looked at the victims or their families, keeping his eyes straight ahead.

The federal case concludes, but state charges remain

What's next:

While the federal case has ended, Hennepin County has similar charges pending against the convicted man. That process is just beginning now that the federal sentencing is complete.

The victims and their families continue to cope with the trauma and loss, even as the legal process moves forward.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not shared details on when the state case will proceed beyond an Aug. 3 hearing or what additional evidence might be presented in Hennepin County court. The highest punishment in that case would be life without parole.