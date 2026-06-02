Minnesota weather: Quiet and bright with comfortable warmth Tuesday

The Brief Tuesday brings comfortable warmth, filtered sunshine and low humidity across Minnesota. Temperatures climb in the low to mid-80s, with the metro topping out at around 83 degrees. Thunderstorm chances return late Wednesday through the end of the workweek.



A warm and comfortable Tuesday brings filtered sunshine and low humidity across Minnesota.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Tuesday looks quiet and comfortable across Minnesota, with filtered sunshine and light southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Temperatures climb into the low to mid-80s statewide, with the Twin Cities metro reaching a high of around 83 degrees. Humidity remains fairly low, though western Minnesota may notice a bit more moisture in the air.

Tuesday night stays quiet and seasonable. Lows settle into the 60s across much of the state, with some lower 50s possible in eastern Minnesota.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Wednesday brings warm sunshine and gradually rising humidity. Scattered thunderstorm chances return late in the day across western Minnesota, while the Twin Cities metro may see a stray shower by evening.

Scattered storms could redevelop Thursday afternoon and evening, with additional chances lingering into Friday.

Conditions dry out heading into the weekend, though humidity levels remain elevated. Highs stay in the low to mid-80s, and a few isolated storm chances may return early next week.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)