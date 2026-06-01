Rick Adelman, Hall of Fame NBA coach who led Timberwolves, dies at 79

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The Brief NBA Hall of Fame coach Rick Adelman died at age 79, the NBA Coaches Association announced Monday. Adelman spent his final three seasons coaching the Timberwolves and retired with 1,042 wins — 10th most in league history. He also coached the Trail Blazers, Warriors, Kings and Rockets, reaching the NBA Finals twice with Portland.



NBA Hall of Fame coach Rick Adelman, who wrapped up his legendary coaching career with the Minnesota Timberwolves, has died at age 79.

Adelman’s coaching legacy

What we know:

Adelman spent his final three seasons as head coach of the Timberwolves from 2011 to 2014, finishing with a 40-42 record in his last season.

Adelman retired with 1,042 career coaching victories, ranking 10th all time in league history. He coached 1,791 games, which is 12th most in NBA history.

Adelman was the 10th coach in Timberwolves history. Although his teams in Minnesota did not make the playoffs, his 40-42 record in the 2013-14 season was the Wolves’ best during a 12-year stretch of losing seasons.

Dig deeper:

Adelman spent 23 seasons as an NBA head coach, leading the Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets in addition to the Timberwolves.

He guided the Trail Blazers to the NBA Finals in 1990 and 1992, losing to the Pistons and Bulls. He was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.

Before coaching, Adelman played seven seasons in the NBA with Portland, the San Diego Rockets, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Jazz and Kansas City-Omaha Kings.

Big picture view:

His son, David Adelman, is the head coach of the Denver Nuggets, the team the Timberwolves defeated in the first round of the playoffs this season.

What they're saying:

After the announcement the Timberwolves released the following statement: "The Minnesota Timberwolves are deeply saddened by the passing of Hall of Fame coach Rick Adelman.

"Adelman served as head coach of the Timberwolves from 2011-14 and exemplified leadership, integrity and professionalism throughout his distinguished career. Serving as head coach for five teams over 23 NBA seasons, he became one of the game’s most respected and accomplished leaders, finishing 10th on the league’s all-time wins list. Adelman made a lasting impact on our organization, his players and the game of basketball.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to wife Mary Kay, the Adelman family and all who had the privilege of knowing him."