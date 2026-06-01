Burntside Lake wildfire: 30 acres burn Monday northwest of Ely

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The Brief A wildfire broke out near Birch Bay on Burntside Lake, about 8 miles northwest of Ely on Monday. Fire crews from multiple agencies responded, and initial evacuations were made as a precaution. No structures were lost, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.



A wildfire near Burntside Lake in northern Minnesota prompted emergency evacuations and a large response from several crews on Monday.

Emergency response and evacuations near Burntside Lake

What we know:

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says a fire started around 2:56 p.m. on the north side of Birch Bay, burning about 30 acres of U.S. forestry land northwest of Ely.

Dig deeper:

Firefighters from several area departments, along with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Forest Service, worked together to contain the blaze using aircraft and helicopters.

Evacuations were carried out at the end of North Arm Road and Lindskog Road in Morse Township as a precaution.

What's next:

Firefighting operations are set to continue overnight, with the U.S. Forest Service remaining on scene to monitor conditions and ensure the fire does not spread.

Officials plan to resume efforts in the morning to make sure the area is safe.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not been determined and remains under investigation.